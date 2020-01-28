Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $163.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

