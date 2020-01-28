Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 319.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

