Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.