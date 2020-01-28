Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.40. 339,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

