Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 271.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $108.48 and a one year high of $130.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

