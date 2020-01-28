Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

