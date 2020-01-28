Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000.

VSS opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

