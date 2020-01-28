Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 127,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.