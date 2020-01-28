Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Carlson Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,238,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.