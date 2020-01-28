Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.2% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 183,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

