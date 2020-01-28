Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. 75,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

