Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

