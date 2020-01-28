Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 62,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

