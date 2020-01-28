Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,982,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,512,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 6,100,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

