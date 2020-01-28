Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

