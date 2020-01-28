Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

