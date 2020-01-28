Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

