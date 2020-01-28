Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2,579.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 255,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

VYM opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

