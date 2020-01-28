Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

