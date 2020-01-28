Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $166.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4493 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

