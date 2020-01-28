Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 7.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 3,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

