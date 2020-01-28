Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

