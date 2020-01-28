Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.32. The stock had a trading volume of 157,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.63 and a 12-month high of $305.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.51 and its 200-day moving average is $280.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

