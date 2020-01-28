Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $36,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 284,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

