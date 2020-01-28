Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $41,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,864. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

