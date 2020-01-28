Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

