Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

