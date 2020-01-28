Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

