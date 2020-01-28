Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $735.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

