Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ventas worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,204,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

