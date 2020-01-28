Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,363,000 after acquiring an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vereit by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vereit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.