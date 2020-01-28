VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 54.3% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $2,676.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049925 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00071039 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,104.88 or 1.00821914 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039938 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,434,857 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

