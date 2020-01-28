Verify (CRED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Verify has a total market capitalization of $94,699.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verify has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

