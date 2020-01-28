VeriME Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $15,405.00 and approximately $7,374.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.05661813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

