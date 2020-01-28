VeriSafe One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,226.00 (VSF)

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One VeriSafe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and STEX. VeriSafe has a market cap of $118,721.00 and approximately $32,226.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriSafe has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeriSafe Profile

VeriSafe's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. VeriSafe's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriSafe is www.verisafe.io.

Buying and Selling VeriSafe

VeriSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

