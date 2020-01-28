Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Coinroom. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and $980,176.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.01896593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.04097515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00652014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00125157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00725551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009736 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00619989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,201,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, QBTC, SouthXchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

