Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Share Price

News headlines about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been trending very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a daily sentiment score of 3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 11,967,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

