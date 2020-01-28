VestChain Market Cap Reaches $25.55 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One VestChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $151,098.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io.

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

