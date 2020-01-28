VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of VF worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

