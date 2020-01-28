Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $169,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.