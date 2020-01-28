Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Livecoin and Coinbe. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $694,077.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinbe, Binance, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.