VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 21.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

