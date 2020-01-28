Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,137.86 ($28.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Victrex to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Tuesday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,456.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,209.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

