VideoCoin (VID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $899,074.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $899,074.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

