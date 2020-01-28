Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.10 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

