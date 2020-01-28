Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,570 shares during the period. Ebix accounts for about 3.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 5.10% of Ebix worth $51,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ebix by 228.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,828. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Hans Ueli Keller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,161.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

