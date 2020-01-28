Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.76% of Euronet Worldwide worth $64,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.80 and a 1 year high of $171.25.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

