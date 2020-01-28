Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $437.78. The stock had a trading volume of 131,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $434.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

