Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854,673 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 318,285 shares during the period. 3D Systems comprises 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 3.26% of 3D Systems worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 62.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 108,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.02. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

