Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $98.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises 6.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.16% of Pool worth $98,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $147.76 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

